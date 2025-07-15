Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 1.2%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZWS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.