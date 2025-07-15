Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

