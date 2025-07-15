Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after buying an additional 665,749 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,236,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after buying an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after buying an additional 314,689 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IYW stock opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $176.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.