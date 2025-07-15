Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.8%

CFR opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.