Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

