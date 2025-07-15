Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.00%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

