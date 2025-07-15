Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,612,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,207,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WAL opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

