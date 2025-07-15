Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $112.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

