Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $63,721,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Shell by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 74.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $208,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.