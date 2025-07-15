Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.91.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INSP

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of INSP stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.