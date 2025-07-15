Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

