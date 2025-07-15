Stephens Inc. AR Sells 92,408 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,408 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 413.32, a quick ratio of 413.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.