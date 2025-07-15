Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 7.4%

BATS FJUL opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

