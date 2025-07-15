Brokerages Set Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $44.88

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Methanex by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,798,000 after buying an additional 376,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Methanex has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

