Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.16 million, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -230.51%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 474,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245,131 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.