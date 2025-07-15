Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,104 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.1%

BATS YJUN opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

