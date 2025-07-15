GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of GitLab worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 9,968.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GitLab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 425.70 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,505. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,350 shares of company stock worth $18,582,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

