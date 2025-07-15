New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,954 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of GATX worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. This represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $537,262.56. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE GATX opened at $159.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

