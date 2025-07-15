Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

