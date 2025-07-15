Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $218,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,490. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $386,264.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,659,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,227,435.50. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $726,570. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after purchasing an additional 350,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 631,128 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

