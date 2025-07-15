Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

SGHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGHC opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Super Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

