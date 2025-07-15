WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. William Blair downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

