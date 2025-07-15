Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

PENG stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.