Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PENG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.
Penguin Solutions Stock Performance
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000.
Penguin Solutions Company Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
