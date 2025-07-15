PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

PYPD has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on PolyPid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on PolyPid from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

PYPD stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 338,853 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

