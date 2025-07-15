36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Stock Performance

KRKR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

