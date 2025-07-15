Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 2,646 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,609.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $359,019.84. The trade was a 10.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $135,558.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,865.18. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,434 shares of company stock worth $99,277 and have sold 57,041 shares worth $827,063. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 677,627 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,377,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 493,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,818,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,635,000 after purchasing an additional 377,363 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,513,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 768,553 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

