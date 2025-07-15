Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.74.
STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.5032 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
