Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KZIA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Novogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of Novogen stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Novogen has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novogen stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.38% of Novogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

