GP-Act III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GP-Act III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 377,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,422,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

