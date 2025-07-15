Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FENC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Adherex Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Adherex Technologies stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Adherex Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adherex Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey S. Hackman bought 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $97,615.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,850. This trade represents a 1,349.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,368.70. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock worth $236,746 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adherex Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

