Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Cloudastructure to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

CSAI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. Cloudastructure has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

In other Cloudastructure news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 21,225 shares of Cloudastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $58,793.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 280,432 shares in the company, valued at $776,796.64. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 91,122 shares of company stock valued at $253,984 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cloudastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

