GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GCL Global Price Performance

GCL Global stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. GCL Global has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCL Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCL Global stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. GCL Global accounts for 0.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

