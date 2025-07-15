Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of ESTA opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $52.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

