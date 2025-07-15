National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.5%

NFG stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

