Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Unisys stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 985.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

