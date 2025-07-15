Relx (NYSE:RELX) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE RELX opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 612.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 325.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

