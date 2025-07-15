Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

NYSE:SGHC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $495.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 487,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 459,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

