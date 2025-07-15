Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $37.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

