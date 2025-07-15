IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICCM

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 467.37% and a negative return on equity of 182.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IceCure Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IceCure Medical worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.