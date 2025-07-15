Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $57,227,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,052,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 938,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 336,873 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

