Wall Street Zen Upgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLPX. Barclays upped their price objective on Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.