La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2025

Wall Street Zen cut shares of La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHCFree Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

La Rosa Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of La Rosa stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. La Rosa has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($24.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 142.90%.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

