La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of La Rosa stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. La Rosa has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($24.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 142.90%.

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

