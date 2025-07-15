Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Society Pass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of Society Pass stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Society Pass had a negative net margin of 137.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,168.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Society Pass will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

