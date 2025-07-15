Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.42). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a negative net margin of 260.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

