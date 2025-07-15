World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
World Acceptance stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $904.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 19.32 and a quick ratio of 19.32. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
