World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.1%

World Acceptance stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $904.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 19.32 and a quick ratio of 19.32. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,174.02. This represents a 33.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $548,875 in the last ninety days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

