Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $28,626.12. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

