Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $573.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.02. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 336,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,098. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.