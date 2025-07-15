Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 1.2%

FOA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $256.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.44. Finance of America Companies has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

