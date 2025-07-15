DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DXC Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in DXC Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

