Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

GTES opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

